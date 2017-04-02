Durham Youth Commission seeks applicants

Durham youth who want a voice in city government are invited to apply to serve on the Durham Youth Commission.
Interested young people are encouraged to download an application and apply to serve a one-year term on 2017-2018 commission, which consists of 30 members from grades 9–12 chosen by a selection committee composed of the city staff members, peers, and Durham residents.
Durham Youth Commission members commit to a one-year term of service; serve on city boards and committees as appointed and attend all meetings of those boards and committees; complete 40 hours of community service during their term of service; as well as attend and actively participate in all meetings, service projects, and special events sponsored by the commission.
Youth interested in submitting an application must reside within Durham County; express an interest in contributing to the greater well-being of Durham; commit to 100 percent participation in all activities; demonstrate leadership in school and/or community activities; and complete the required application with two reference letters postmarked by April 30, 2017.
Completed application packets should be mailed to the City of Durham Office on Youth, attention Durham Youth Commission, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham, N.C. 27701.
Hard copy applications are also be available at the Durham Teen Center, 1101 Cornell St.; Durham Public Schools middle and high school guidance counselor offices as well as in private and home schools; and at the Durham County Public Library Main Branch, 300 N. Roxboro St.
For more information, visit the city’s Office on Youth website or call Evelyn Scott at 919-354-2730, ext. 11104.
