DPD to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Durham Police Department will commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Sunday, April 2 through Saturday, April 8, by hosting special events and programs to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to available resources and services.
Last year, more than five million individuals across America were a victim of a crime, and there were nearly 15 million property victimizations, according to the 2015 National Crime Victimization Survey conducted by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
DPD’s Victim Services Unit will host the following public events this week.
On Wednesday, April 5, DPD’s Victims’ Rights Week Community Vigil will feature inspiring call-to-action messages from a variety of speakers, dinner and commemoration of the lives of silent victims of violence occurring over the past year.
Additional highlights will include observance t-shirts, other giveaways and literature on victims’ rights and community resources. The vigil will be held at police headquarters, 505 W. Chapel Hill Street, beginning at 6 p.m.
On Thursday, April 6, LGBTQ Liaison Officer Charles Strickland will host Victim Stories of Strength, Resilience and Justice — an LGBTQ empowerment event to engage community members who have been victims of crime. Highlights will include artistic performances by local artist Tony Jackson; a question and answer session with Attorney Meredith Nicholson; a dinner meal, giveaways and resource literature. The event will be held at the LGBTQ Center of Durham, 114 Hunt Street, from 6 to 8 p.m.
For additional information about DPD’s 2017 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week observance and how to assist victims call 919-560-4951 or 919-560-4322.
