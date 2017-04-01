Durham County

April 1, 2017 1:43 PM

Single-car crash claims life of Durham’s Nicholas Fuller, 29

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

DURHAM One man was killed and another seriously injured early Saturday morning in a single-car crash at the intersection of Grant and Umstead streets.

According to police, the wreck occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and the driver of the car, Nicholas Fuller, 29, of Durham, was killed in the crash. Jay-Quant Wint, 21, of Durham, was riding in the right front seat and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said.

According to police, Mr. Fuller was traveling east on East Umstead Street approaching Grant Street in a grey Honda Accord when the wreck occurred. The Honda continued traveling east through the intersection and struck a grassy embankment. Mr. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Glenn said police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655

Durham County

