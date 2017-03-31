Pedestrian killed in accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway early Friday

A Durham woman, Tawanda Peters, 50, died Friday after being hit by a car in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
The driver of the car involved was not charged and Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said speed did not appear to be a factor in the accident and no charges will be filed.
Glenn said Ms. Peters was in the roadway when she was struck shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday by a grey Acura driven by 26-year-old Esther Willcox, who was traveling west on MLK Jr. Parkway.
Glenn said Ms. Peters died on the way to the hospital.
