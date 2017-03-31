Driver injured in crash after shots-fired report at Bentwood Park Apartments

DURHAM An unidentified driver was injured in a wreck at the front entrance of the Bentwood Park Apartments late Thursday after multiple gunshots were reported to Durham police.
Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said the incident occurred at 322 Junction Road at or after 10:43 p.m. Thursday. He said multiple shots were heard at the apartment complex.
A white SUV was observed attempting to leave the scene and then crashed at the front entrance of the complex. A handgun was recovered inside the crashed vehicle near the driver. The occupant of the crashed vehicle was transported to Duke Hospital for evaluation, Glenn said, adding that police had no word as to the injured person’s condition as of late Friday afternoon.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments