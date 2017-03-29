Spring Patchwork Market set for Durham Armory Sunday, April 2

DURHAM Looking to find the perfect locally made gift for friends, family, or yourself? The Spring Patchwork Market is the place to look for all your gift-giving needs!
The Spring Patchwork Market It is going to be held indoors at The Durham Armory (just a few blocks away from its monthly location at Fullsteam Brewery) on Sunday, April 2nd from noon to 5 p.m. The Spring Patchwork Market will unite more than 60 local North Carolina makers and vintage vendors, creating a unique shopping experience with a diverse selection of high-quality and original goods.
“The goal for the Patchwork Market is to create a local shopping experience unlike any other,” says Morgan Grimm, founder and director of the market. “Shopping small and local gives the opportunity to directly support the creative community we have here, and find a unique, one-of-a-kind gift. The market is the perfect place for Durham and Triangle area residents, and also visitors looking for the perfect object that reflects the “maker” and “creative” history of North Carolina,” she adds.
Makers and vintage vendors will be offering a diverse mix of fashion, art, jewelry, stationery, furniture, apothecary, soaps, candles, pottery, vintage clothing, vintage home décor, vintage jewelry, and more. Each maker and vendor is chosen through a juried application process, and are from all across North Carolina.
Shop small
If you want something more personal than a gift card or a generic gift, or something special for yourself or home, the Durham Patchwork Market is for you! If you are interested in the identity and story behind the things you own or give as gifts, support your local maker by shopping at the market. Small batch and one-of-a-kind goods meticulously crafted or found with thoughtfulness and care are available for purchase. Varying price points creates accessibility for all. The Patchwork Market aims to create an inspiring experience for both the merchant and the shopper.
About the Durham Patchwork Market
The Durham Patchwork Market began in September 2014 to create a space for local vintage vendors and creatives to sell their goods to the community. Held monthly, the Patchwork Market has been a consistent event the first Saturday of each month at Fullsteam Brewery. The market is held indoors – rain or shine – and keeps admission free. The Patchwork Market will continue to grow each month and support the creative development in the Durham community.
Learn more at: www.facebook.com/thedurhampatchworkmarket.com
Comments