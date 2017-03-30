Northgate Mall to host free musical performances by students on Saturday, April 8

Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., will present a full day of free musical performances featuring Triangle-area music students performing a variety of instruments, as part of Durham Music Teachers Association’s bi-annual fundraiser for scholarships – Playathon – Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Northgate Mall’s Macy’s Court.
Visitors to the mall can relax and enjoy student performances scheduled every half hour. Donations to support scholarships are graciously accepted.
“Any and all donations are kindly accepted to support need-based scholarships for deserving area students to continue their study of music,” said Jan Perry, DMTA educator and co-organizer of the bi-annual event. Free and open to the public.
Pianos are provided by Maus Piano and Organ Company, Raleigh
The Durham Music Teachers Association (DMTA) programs include student and teacher recitals, referrals, presentations and workshops to enrich and educate members, a spring performance festival and a need-based student scholarship program.
DMTA is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) affiliated with the North Carolina Music Teachers Association and the Music Teachers National Association.
Comments