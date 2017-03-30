Durham Police Department Police Athletic League ‘Day of Champions’ event April 1

The Durham Police Department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) will hold its youth basketball “Day of Champions” event on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 1 p.m., at the Holt Athletic Association Gymnasium, 117 Milton Road, Durham.
Y.E. Smith vs. R.N. Harris and Eastway vs. the winner of the play-in game (Fayetteville Street vs. Merrick Moore) will comprise the boys’ “Final Four” games. The winners of those games will compete in the championship.
Merrick Moore and Y.E. Smith will compete in the girls’ championship game.
In addition to the Final Four and championship youth basketball games, the free event will include guest speakers, youth activities, food and give-a-ways.
Information about the DPD Police Athletic League:
Fifteen Durham elementary schools participated in the 2017 Winter Basketball League of the Police Athletic League. A program of the Community Services Division of the Durham Police Department, this year’s league consisted of 21 teams of third, fourth and fifth graders including boys and girls.
Durham schools are invited to participate at no cost to the students. The police department provides jerseys for the teams; officials to referee the games; the game facility; police staff to oversee the league; and volunteer support including coaches, score keepers and concessions.
The Durham Police Department implemented its PAL program in 2010 as a crime prevention initiative in North East Central Durham (NECD). The PAL utilizes athletics and other activities to foster and maintain mentoring relationships between police officers and youth (and their families) who reside in the city’s most challenging neighborhoods. PAL programs are held year round including basketball, baseball and soccer.
Comments