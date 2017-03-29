Durham County

March 29, 2017 9:32 PM

Sheriff’s deputy unhurt after single-car wreck Thursday night

A Durham County Sheriff’s deputy was involved a single-vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Holloway Street in Durham around 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that a preliminary investigation showed the deputy was making a left turn onto Holloway Street when the patrol car lost traction and the deputy overcorrected, hitting a utility pole.

Paramedics responded to the scene, evaluated the deputy, and determined the deputy was uninjured.

The deputy was on duty, but was not responding to a call at the time of the accident. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. No further details were immediately available.

