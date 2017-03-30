Police seek help locating hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck

Durham police are seeking information from the public about a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred near the intersection of South Roxboro and Piedmont streets shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 6.
The pedestrian, Willie Jackson, 63, of Durham, died Wednesday of injuries suffered in the wreck.
Witnesses described the vehicle that hit Jackson as a gold Mazda 626 with front bumper damage, Durhampolice spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The driver was described as a black female with short to medium-length curly hair, wearing blue nursing scrubs, Michael said.
Jackson's body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.
Stabbing reported
Police received a report of a fight in the parking lot of Burger King at 1200 West Club Boulevard at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
A 29-year-old male was stabbed in his shoulder by another male, Michael said, he was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Shots fired
The North Carolina Central University's received a report of shots having been fired at the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Lawson Street at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Crime Alert sent to the NCCU community.
NCCU spokeswoman Quiana Shepard confirmed the incident.
The Crime Alert stated that a black sedan was shooting at an unknown vehicle headed west on Lawson Street towards Roxboro Street.
“The suspect(s) left the area traveling west away from campus,” the Crime Alert said. “No report of injuries or damage to property.”
There was no continuing threat to the NCCU Campus, the report stated.
Other crime reports
▪ A pneumatic flooring nail gun valued at $200 and an assortment of tools and building supplies valued at $2,355 were stolen from Pier and Curtain Home Restoration at a home in the 200 block of East Trinity Avenue Monday or Tuesday.
▪ A hybrid GT and Diamondback SP bicycle valued at $475 was stolen from a residence in the 3800 block of Guess Road between March 1 and Tuesday.
▪ $250 was embezzled at Cruizers #32 in the 3400 block of Hillsborough Road between March 2 and March 23.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments