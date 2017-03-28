Durham County Library presents Art With the Experts: Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham, NC 27707. This event is free and open to the public.
Join Marshall N. Price, the Nancy Hanks Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, from the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University for a discussion and slide lecture on Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush. This exhibition is the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago-born artist Nina Chanel Abney, born in 1982, and a 10-year survey of the artist’s provocative paintings, watercolors and collages.
This program is sponsored by the Durham Library Foundation. For more information, call 919-560-0268 or visit DurhamCountyLibrary.org.
