Man found sheltering in NCCU campus parking deck says 4 tried to rob him and shot in his direction

Durham police responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Dupree and Merrick streets near the N.C. Central University campus around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Crime Alert sent to the NCCU community.
Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael confirmed the incident.
Police reportedly found an apparent victim in the on-campus Latham Parking Deck. He told police that four African-American males approached him at the intersection of Massey Avenue and Merrick Street.
The Crime Alert stated that the four suspects were in a white vehicle, “possibly a Dodge Charger.” Two of the males reportedly exited the vehicle in an attempt to rob the victim.
The victim reported that he was shot at several times but not hit and that he fled down Dupree Street, eventually taking shelter in the Latham deck.
The suspects left the NCCU campus, traveling east.
“There is no continuing threat to NCCU Campus,” the Crime Alert said.
The NCCU campus community was asked to report any suspicious activity, suspicious vehicles or suspicious people to the NCCU campus police at 919-530-6106.
Other area crime news
▪ Two ice cream novelties, a candy bar and a beverage with a combined value of $3.50 were shoplifted from Family Fare in the 2400 block of Holloway Street on Monday.
▪ A 2000 Ford truck valued at $6,000 and an assortment of hand tools valued at $4,000 were stolen in the 3200 block of Stonesthrow Lane sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
▪ An assortment of household goods valued at $17.67 were shoplifted from Kroger in the 3400 block of Southwest Durham Drive on Monday.
▪ A pair of New Balance 813 men's walking shoes valued at $100, a toolbox valued at $50 and a knife set valued at $25 were stolen from a home in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road sometime between March 22 and Monday.
▪ Makeup valued at $30 was stolen from Belk in the 6900 block of Fayetteville Road on March 25.
▪ A 14-carat necklace, a bracelet, a diamond pendant and an assortment of other jewelry which included rubies, diamonds and sapphires with a combined value of $9,280 were stolen from a home in the 100 block of Lucerne Lane on March 24.
▪ A 2001 Toyota RAV4 valued at $2,800 was stolen from outside a restaurant in the 4600 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard on March 24.
▪ A 2003 Nissan Sentra valued at $1,000 was stolen from a home in the 1100 block of Ellis Road sometime between March 24 and Sunday.
▪ A 1.5-ton chain hoist valued at $139, a Blue Fuel rechargeable lamp valued at $89 and an assortment of tools valued at $917 were stolen from a home in the 500 block of North Maple Street sometime between March 24-25.
▪ A humidifier valued at $40, bowling shoes valued $35 and a bowling ball valued at $12 were stolen from a home in the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue sometime between March 24-25.
▪ A 2016 Nissan Altima valued at $15,000 was stolen from a home in the 800 block of Park Avenue sometime between March 19-22.
