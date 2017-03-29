Firefighters save dog from burning house on Windcrest Road

Durham Fire Department Engine 6 crew members used oxygen to save a dog pulled from a fire at 508 Windcrest Road late Wednesday morning.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi, a neighbor reported the fire at 10:39 a.m. and said that dogs may have been trapped in the two-story house. The rescued dog, named Lexie, was conscious and agitated, Iannuzzi said, but was saved with oxygen therapy using a mask specially designed for animals.
The dog was transported to Veterinary Specialty Animal Hospital of the Carolinas at Hope Valley Commons.
Iannuzzi said the fire apparently was caused by a faulty dryer in a first-floor laundry room vented out a window and extended to a second floor bedroom. It was brought under control in about 20 minutes but left fire and smoke damage throughout the house.
The American Red Cross was assisting an adult and a child.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments