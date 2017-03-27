Durham County EMS director placed on administrative leave

Durham County Emergency Medical Services Director Skip Kirkwood has been suspended from his duties indefinitely, Kirkwood confirmed Monday.
Kirkwood was placed on administrative leave Thursday, said Durham County Manager Wendell Davis. Davis said county officials were looking into a couple of concerns, but declined to provide more information citing state laws that prevent governments from releasing certain information about employees.
Kirkwood began as the EMS director in June 2013. Before coming to Durham, Kirkwood served as chief of the Emergency Medical Services Division and deputy director until 2005.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
