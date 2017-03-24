Durham contestant comes up short on “Jeopardy!” TV game show

Robin Devereux, who lives in Durham and runs an online art gallery, appeared on “Jeopardy!” Thursday and lost.
Going into the “Final Jeopardy!” round, Devereux was in contention for the win but missed the “Final Jeopardy!” question.
The category for “Final Jeopardy!” was “Fictional Characters” and the final question was: “The word that gave us ‘picaresque’ may also have inspired the name of this clever valet featured in a 1786 opera?”
Devereux bet $10,400 and answered the question with “Who is Picard?”
The correct answer was “Who is Figaro?”
Devereux was left with $1,000 and lost the game to Stephanie Garrone-Shufran.
