County Democratic party will name Luebke's successor

State Rep. Luebke, D-Durham, will remain on ballots for the Nov. 8 election, despite his unexpected death Saturday.
Luebke, the incumbent for the District 30 seat, served 25 years.
With Luebke’s name still on ballots, Board of Election officials say there is a process in place for what is next.
“If Rep. Luebke were to win the majority of the votes, the county Democratic party would name his successor, “ said Kate Cosner, interim director of the Durham County Board of Elections.
Patrick Gannon, public information officer for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, provided The Herald-Sun with the specific state statutes that outline the process.
“If at the time a nomination is made and, the general election ballots have already been printed, the provisions of General Statute 163-165.3(c) shall apply.”
No new ballots will be printed, Gannon said.
According to General Statute 163-114, the Democratic executive committee in House District 30 will appoint a replacement for Rep. Luebke.
“Under G.S. 163-165.3(c), a vote for Paul Luebke will count for the replacement candidate,” Gannon said. “The committee also may name someone to fill the remainder of Mr. Luebke’s term. The governor would officially appoint that person.”
General Statute 163-182.4 states the party executive making a nomination in accordance of the statute’s provisions shall certify the name of its nominee to the chairman of the board of elections, state or county, that has jurisdiction over the ballot item.
Luebke did not have any challengers in the March primary, and was running against Republican Elissa Fuchs for the November election.
Efforts to reach Durham County Democratic Party officials were unsuccessful by Monday evening.
Comments