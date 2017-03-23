Steven Alston arrested, charged with March 12 stabbing on Bond Street

Steven Alston, 25, was arrested Wednesday night on Iredell Street and charged with stabbing a man on March 12 on Bond Street.
A 34-year-old man flagged down officers in the 800 block of Broad Street around 12:15 a.m. on March 12 and told them he’d been stabbed, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said, adding that the man had been stabbed in his back and abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and was treated for serious injuries.
The stabbing apparently occurred in the area of Broad Street and Green Street, Michael said.
Alston was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments