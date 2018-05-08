Roberson leads Crutchfield early in Chatham County Sheriff's race

Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson held the early lead over Pittsboro Police Chief Percy Crutchfield as the early-voting results were reported Tuesday night.
Roberson, who was appointed sheriff in 2016, was up for election for the first time. He pulled in 63.5 percent of the ballots cast during early voting.
Crutchfield, with 36.5 percent, trailed by about 1,300 votes.
Those numbers also were reflected when the first two precincts reported.
In the Clerk of Superior Court race, Dana Hackney led Claire Wilson with 66 percent of the early vote. Wilson trailed by about 1,500 votes.
Both winners of these Democratic primary elections will get the positions since there is no Republican opposition in the fall.
Two of the county's 18 precincts had reported results by 8:51 p.m.
Comments