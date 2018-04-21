Beavers catch a break. Chatham County neighborhood delays their removal.

A grim end for a neighborhood beaver colony has been delayed.
On Friday, the property manager of the Briar Chapel neighborhood announced it will not move forward with a plan to trap about 35 beavers that have built several dams along Pokeberry Creek in the northern Chatham County community. Two days earlier, the homeowners association board had voted to eradicate the beavers.
Garretson Browne, president of the Briar Chapel Community Association board of directors, said additional conversations with U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services officials had occurred since the vote to remove the rodents. Together, the neighborhood and Wildlife Services decided to explore other options with the beavers, he said.
"It's put us into a holding pattern until further options are discussed," Browne said.
He didn't have those options on Saturday.
In previous discussions with Wildlife Services, Browne said, non-lethal alternatives like moving the beavers or managing the water levels behind the dams were deemed not viable. Wildlife Services recommended trapping and killing the beavers. Browne said the beavers became a problem about two months ago.
Homeowners rallied to the animals' defense.
Wayne Hadley, a Briar Chapel resident, started an online petition on change.org to save the beavers. Almost 1,300 had signed it by Thursday night. By Saturday morning, it was more than 3,700.
The trapping was to start within a month, Browne said. Now that is on hold.
