Two Chatham County schools on lockdown; two suspects in custody

A pair of Chatham County schools was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure, according to school officials.
Chatham Central High School and Bonlee School, a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school, were placed on lockdown at the request of the Sheriff's Office after a person jumped and ran from a stolen vehicle in the area.
Chatham County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle from the Harpers Crossroads area. The vehicle was located at the intersection of Old U.S. 421 and Highway 902, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office report.
Two suspects are in custody. The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a third suspect that is likely still in the area on foot. The remaining suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol are assisting in the search for the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office amended an earlier robo call to residents about the third suspect, said Lt. Eric Lindley. The new robo call says officers have no reason to believe the suspect is armed, but asks people to be cautious, Lindley said.
Deputies are still on the scene at Chatham High School and Bonlee School. There will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area until the situation changes.
“Everybody’s OK and safe on both of those campuses,” said John McCann, public information officer for Chatham County Schools.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
