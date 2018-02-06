Siler City man wanted in connection with Saturday shooting

A Siler City man is being sought by Chatham County law enforcement for a shooting that occurred on Saturday.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information that leads to the arrest of Chesley Dion McSwain. He is wanted in connection with a shooting in Siler City. Deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Newland Street, Siler City on Saturday. The incident allegedly occurred after an argument escalated to physical violence. A single victim was transported by EMS to receive medical care for a gunshot wound sustained during the argument.
Witnesses on scene led investigators to obtain warrants McSwain. He is charged with multiple offenses, including one count of felony attempted first-degree murder.
Investigators are trying to locate McSwain and request that anyone with information related to his whereabouts contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.
Never miss a local story.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments