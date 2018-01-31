Man shot twice in legs during Chatham County home invasion, deputies say

Chatham County authorities are seeking two men wanted in connection with a home invasion Tuesday that resulted in a man getting shot.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a house on Brittany Lane in northern Chatham County. They found a single 56-year-old man who had been shot in both legs. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and now recovering in stable condition, according to authorities.
Investigators are trying to identify two white male suspects. They were described by multiple witnesses as having facial hair, possibly in their mid-20s to late-30s. Witnesses also said the suspects were wearing jeans and black or brown winter coats with hoods when they left the scene on foot.
The area was searched until about 5:30 p.m. with the aid of Carrboro police and Orange County deputies, who each responded with K9 units to assist with tracking efforts.
The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday. Sheriff’s officials said they are following several leads regarding the incident, suspects and possible motives.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff's Office at 919-542-2911.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
