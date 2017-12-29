The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office released this photo from video surveillance footage of the men who robbed a Circle K store near Cole Park Plaza on Dec. 23, 2017.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office released this photo from video surveillance footage of the men who robbed a Circle K store near Cole Park Plaza on Dec. 23, 2017. Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Contributed
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office released this photo from video surveillance footage of the men who robbed a Circle K store near Cole Park Plaza on Dec. 23, 2017. Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Contributed

Chatham County

Can you help the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office identify these robbers?

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

December 29, 2017 07:29 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

PITTSBORO

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying four men involved in an armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store across from Cole Park Plaza shopping center, south of Chapel Hill.

The men entered the store at 11399 US 15-501 North and displayed firearms while demanding money just before 4 a.m. Dec. 23, deputies reported. The men left with an undisclosed amount of cash, they said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether the men also were involved in two similar Circle K robberies in surrounding counties, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the robberies or who might be involved can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • As North Carolina’s construction workers get older, community colleges new ones

    Interview with Central Carolina Community College Lead Construction Instructor Jeff Gannon about the labor shortage in the construction industry.

As North Carolina’s construction workers get older, community colleges new ones

As North Carolina’s construction workers get older, community colleges new ones 1:57

As North Carolina’s construction workers get older, community colleges new ones
Your kids are worried about fake news 1:47

Your kids are worried about fake news

Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke 2:34

Holmquist thrust into kicking spotlight for Duke

View More Video