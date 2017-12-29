Can you help the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office identify these robbers?

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying four men involved in an armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store across from Cole Park Plaza shopping center, south of Chapel Hill.
The men entered the store at 11399 US 15-501 North and displayed firearms while demanding money just before 4 a.m. Dec. 23, deputies reported. The men left with an undisclosed amount of cash, they said.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether the men also were involved in two similar Circle K robberies in surrounding counties, according to a news release.
Anyone with information about the robberies or who might be involved can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
