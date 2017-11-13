Northwood High School is safe. Sheriff says there is no shooter

There is not a shooter at Northwood High School.
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has reported that all students, faculty and school staff safe, said Sheriff spokeswoman Sara Pack.
The Sheriff's Office received a report that a Northwood teacher had heard single gunshot fired in the woods behind the school.
The school went into lockdown.
Sheriff deputies setup a command post on the Northwood's campus and “saturated the area to sweep for injured persons or weapons,” Pack said.
Deputies have conducted a secondary sweep of the school, buses and outlying buildings but did not find anything for anyone of a suspicious nature.
“Again, there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Northwood High School and our deputies will remain on scene until the lockdown is lifted by school administration,” Pack wrote. “We want to reassure the public, especially parents and caregivers, that students are safe and no one has been harmed.”
The wooded area where the shot was reported is known to draw local hunters.
