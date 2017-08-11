The American Tobacco Trail stretches 22 miles through Durham, Chatham and Wake counties. A section east of Turtle Creek Farm and Ernest Jones roads near Trail Marker 15.5 could be closed at times over the next several months as crews build a tunnel under the future extension of Yates Store Road in Cary.
What’s happening on the American Tobacco Trail between Chatham, Wake?

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

August 11, 2017 1:45 PM

CARY

Some roadblocks and switchbacks are ahead for hikers on the American Tobacco Trail near the Chatham-Wake county line.

Oak City Contracting crews will begin building a pedestrian tunnel Monday, Aug. 14, around marker 15.5, about a mile south of the New Hope Church Road Trailhead.

The tunnel, a project from the developer of the nearby Montvale subdivision, will route pedestrians under the future extension of Yates Store Road to Ernest Jones Road. The tunnel will be built slightly east of the current trail.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and aren’t expected to be finished until spring 2018. The work will cause temporary closures in spots as trees are removed, but signs and flaggers will be in place to direct hikers around the work, Cary officials said.

More information about the work is available at bit.ly/2fy4Tlu.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

