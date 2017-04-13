Authorities investigating Pittsboro homicide

A Chatham County woman found dead in her apartment has been identified. The Pittsboro Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Officers found 55-year-old Donna D. Todd’s body inside her apartment at 25 Creekside Drive, Pittsboro, on April 11.
“Based on evidence collected at the address and the preliminary findings from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the case is being investigated as a homicide,” according to a Pittsboro Police Department news release.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Det. Shorty Johnson of Pittsboro Police Department at 919-542-3200 ext. 1155 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.
