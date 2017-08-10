Power outage hits 13,000-plus in central Durham, sub-station problem cited

A power outage hit central Durham at mid-morning Thursday, knocking out service to about 13,000 customers, Duke Energy said.
Police said the outage extended from north of Interstate 85 to south of N.C. 147.
A Duke spokesman said the problem was at a sub-station on Washington Street, but crews did not immediately know what went wrong there.
An alert from Durham County stated that power is expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m.
As of about 11:30 a.m., the power at Downtown Durham Inc. had been restored after being out for about an hour, said Matt Gladdek, director of policy and planning at DDI.
The Durham Police Department reports that many street lights downtown are without power and is asking motorists to be extra cautious, according to a release from police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
City Hall had power, said Beverly Thompson, Durham’s public affairs director. The Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau was managing to operate without power. The popular Dame’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant on Main Street still had power, a receptionist stated.
The main portion of American Tobacco Campus has power, but the VIP lot across Blackwell Street was without power, said Valerie Ward, an American Tobacco spokeswoman. Officials with American Tobacco are checking every facility in the complex to see who might not have power, Ward said.
North Carolina Central University was not affected by the outage, although areas north of campus were, said Kia Bell, university spokesperson.
