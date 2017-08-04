Pregnant woman left behind when boyfriend runs from crash, Durham deputies say

Sheriff's deputies broke off a chase of a car that was running red lights, but then the car collided with another at a light, and Timothy Lavon Bumpass left his pregnant girlfriend in the car and took off on foot, they said.
The wreck happened Thursday at Farthing Street and East Maynard Avenue, sheriff’s spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said.
Bumpass, 24, was on foot when authorities caught up with him and charged him with felony fleeing in a vehicle to elude police, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer.
Deputies started to chase the car for running lights, Gibbs said, but called off the pursuit “because of potential risk to the public.”
Five minutes later, the crash happened when the driver ran a light, Gibbs said.
EMS crews checked the girlfriend and determined she was alright, Gibbs said. Bumpass was found later walking down a street, she said.
The driver of the other vehicle in the wreck was taken to a hospital, but that person’s condition was not known Friday.
In addition to the charges from Thursday, deputies served Bumpass with two unrelated arrest warrants for communicating threats earlier this year.
He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
