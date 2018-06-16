NC Highway Patrol sergeant placed on administrative duty after two other troopers fired

A state Highway Patrol sergeant was placed on administrative duty Friday, the same day the patrol fired two troopers charged last month with beating a Raleigh man.

Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker did not say why Sgt. R.W. Goswick was placed on administrative duty. But the move came the same day the Highway Patrol fired troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis, who have been charged with beating Kyron Dwain Hinton during an incident April 3 in Raleigh. A Wake County sheriff's deputy has also been charged.

According to an SBI affidavit associated with the case, Goswick conferred with Blake and Davis at the scene. Goswick told the troopers that he had reviewed video of the incident and that no use of force was evident, according to the affidavit.

The incident left Hinton, 29, with a broken nose, a fractured eye socket and numerous dog bites after a Wake County deputy unleashed his K-9 on him.