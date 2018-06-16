Dashcam video shows incident between Raleigh man in street and law enforcement officers and police dog

Dashboard video from a NC Highway patrol camera synched with audio from Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Broadwell camera show a Wake County sheriff's deputy release his police dog on Kyron Dwain Hinton, who was already surrounded by other officers.
NC Highway Patrol sergeant placed on administrative duty after two other troopers fired

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

June 16, 2018 02:06 PM

RALEIGH

A state Highway Patrol sergeant was placed on administrative duty Friday, the same day the patrol fired two troopers charged last month with beating a Raleigh man.

Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker did not say why Sgt. R.W. Goswick was placed on administrative duty. But the move came the same day the Highway Patrol fired troopers Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis, who have been charged with beating Kyron Dwain Hinton during an incident April 3 in Raleigh. A Wake County sheriff's deputy has also been charged.

According to an SBI affidavit associated with the case, Goswick conferred with Blake and Davis at the scene. Goswick told the troopers that he had reviewed video of the incident and that no use of force was evident, according to the affidavit.

The incident left Hinton, 29, with a broken nose, a fractured eye socket and numerous dog bites after a Wake County deputy unleashed his K-9 on him.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

