Two goats die in Carrboro fire

A farm's barn burned for about five hours Wednesday morning, killing two goats.
The blaze at 211 Old Fayetteville Road started around 5 a.m., said town of Carrboro spokeswoman Rachel Heggen.
No humans were injured, but Heggen said two dead animals had been identified as goats. They were burned so severely that it was impossible to determine if they were full-grown or baby goats.
Carrboro Fire Marshal Ray Enoch first investigated the fire, and Orange County also joined the probe.
Heggen said authorities believe that “some kind of daycare” was being run out of the destroyed barn.
“People do run home daycares,” she said. “But typically some kind of permit is required.”
