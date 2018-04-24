Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run in Durham turns herself in to police

A 28-year-old woman turned herself in to police Tuesday and was charged with felony hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead earlier this month.
Chelsea Ann Raposa of Zebulon turned herself Tuesday morning, according to Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
Cesar Leon Andrades-Pacheco, 31, of Raleigh died after he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. April 13 on the Durham Freeway just south of Alston Avenue.
Police have been asking for the public's help in the case and said a 2012 metallic blue Jeep Cherokee was a vehicle of interest in the case. Investigators are still trying to identify the second vehicle involved in the collision.
Raposa was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
