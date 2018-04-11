'Threatening note' discovered at RDU, but police find nothing

Police at Raleigh-Durham International Airport investigated a "threatening note" found in the airport Wednesday afternoon.
Police did not identify a "credible threat" to the security of the airport or its passengers, RDU spokesman Patrick Glace said in a statement Wednesday. Airport operations were not affected by the investigation.
The note was found in Terminal 2 on Concourse D, Glace said.
"Airport officials took the threat very seriously and deployed a variety of safety measures to ensure that the airport was safe for passengers and employees," Glace said.
Law enforcement radio traffic at the time of the investigation indicated that the note was reported and found within a bathroom stall.
Glace said "airport tenants" were informed of the note and that the investigation was "thorough."
