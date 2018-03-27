"Keep an eye on what you fry!" Frying pan full of French fries turns into life altering fire

One adult and four children lost their home early Tuesday morning to a fire.
"Keep an eye on what you fry!" wrote Deputy Durham Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi via email. It's recommended that if a cook sees wisps of smoke or smells the aroma of burning oil, to immediately turn off their stove or carefully remove their pan from the stove top, he added.
Durham Fire Department crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 4006 Guess Road at 12:15 a.m. The firefighters reported a one story residential structure aflame and that had already been badly damaged by smoke.
Iannuzzi said the fire was under control within 15 minutes.
The fire caused extensive damage to an attic and a living area.
The fire started from French fries being cooked on a stove. The cooking oil caught fire, and the fire quickly spread.
Iannuzzi said, "Smoke is a danger sign that the oil is too hot."
Twenty-four firefighters responded to the call and were on the scene for nearly two hours.
