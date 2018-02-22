Local

19-year-old ex-Person point guard fighting for life at Duke Hospital after drive-by

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

February 22, 2018 10:01 AM

ROXBORO

Roxboro police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left a 19-year-old former Person High School basketball player wounded.

Police responded to a call of shots-fired at 104 Person Court about 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. Moments later, authorities learned that 19-year-old, Ju-Nike Torain, a former backup point guard at Person High, was at Person Memorial Hospital reportedly shot numerous times.

Police said that someone in the community drove Torain to Person Memorial. Torain was later transported to Duke Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Thursday. Duke Hospital would not provide any information about Torain’s condition.

Police said they are following up on numerous leads. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

