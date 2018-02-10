Creedmoor angler lands a whopper of a state record to prove this fish tale

A fisherman from Creedmoor had a deep-sea fishing trip last summer that comes with a story.
Robert Dean of Creedmoor landed in the state record book with a 35-pound, 11-ounce red grouper that he reeled in on June 10, 2017, WECT of Wilmington reported. He was fishing on the Cheerio Lady charter boat about 43 miles off Carolina Beach.
It’s taken more than six months but the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified Dean’s catch last week as a new state record red grouper.
The fish was 37 inches long and had a girth of 37 inches. Dean said he was using cigar minnows and squid for bait on 80-pound line test with a custom rod and Penn 3/0 reel the report said.
The old red grouper state record was 33 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught off Atlantic Beach in 2007.
The world record for red grouper is 42 pounds, 4 ounces and was caught off St. Augustine, Fla., in 1997.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
