Local

Facebook is showing less news. Here's how to keep seeing The Herald-Sun.

By Anna Johnson

ajohnson@heraldsun.com

January 16, 2018 05:29 PM

Durham

Facebook is going to make it harder to keep up with everything that’s happening in your community by showing you fewer local news stories in your News Feed. But you can still make sure you see The Herald-Sun by following these very easy steps:

Are you reading this on a desktop or laptop computer? Click here to go to The Herald-Sun's Facebook page and look at the upper right part of the page.

First, make sure you “Like” The Herald-Sun’s page. Then next to the “Like” button, you’ll see the word “Following.” Roll your cursor over it and then choose “See First” and “On (Events, Suggested Live Videos). If you want to control how you’re notified when The Herald-Sun posts something new, click the small pencil icon next to the word “Notification” and make your choices. That’s it! You’re done.

Are you reading this on your phone or tablet? Click here to go to The Herald-Sun’s Facebook page. Right under the photo at the top, find the word “Follow” or “Following.”

  • If you see the word “Following,” click on it and then click “See First.” You’re good to go!
  • If you see the word “Follow,” click it and then click “See First.” That’s all there is to it!

Want other ways to keep up with The Herald-Sun?

Thank you very much for reading The Herald-Sun on Facebook.

Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson

