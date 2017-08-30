Zach D. Roberts/NurPhoto TNS
Zach D. Roberts/NurPhoto TNS

Local

UNC chancellor declines request for white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at campus

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

August 30, 2017 3:26 PM

CHAPEL HILL

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt has declined a request from the National Policy Institute to rent a space for white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus, citing safety concerns.

“Our basis for this decision is the safety and security of the campus community—we are not willing to risk anyone’s safety in light of these known risks,” Folt said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed that the violent and virulent rhetoric being espoused by extremist groups has jeopardized the ability of campuses to promote robust dialogue and debate about important issues while ensuring public safety.”

Spencer gained notoriety during President Donald Trump’s campaign and coined the term “alt-right.” He has become a figurehead for the white supremacy movement in the U.S.

A video surfaced in November of Spencer greeting attendees of a National Policy Institute conference saying “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory” returned with cheers and Nazi salutes.

Spencer is scheduled to speak at Texas’ A&M campus in September.

This is a breaking news report. It will be updated.

Molina: 919-829-4538. On Twitter: @Cmolina_

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 1:44

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC

Police move arrested Silent Sam protester through angry crowd 0:50

Police move arrested Silent Sam protester through angry crowd
UNC police prepare for Silent Sam protest ... and wait 0:38

UNC police prepare for Silent Sam protest ... and wait

View More Video