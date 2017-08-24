Check your Powerball tickets; there’s a $1M winner in North Carolina

Sixteen Powerball tickets in North Carolina won big money in Wednesday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million.
The $1 million ticket was sold in Creedmoor at the Food Lion on East Wilson Avenue, according to a statement from the NC Education Lottery.
The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing, 6-7-16-23-26 and 4 for the Powerball. The 15 other tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball.
Six Power Play tickets in the state won $200,000 each, and nine tickets won $50,000.
The six Power Play tickets won a base prize of $50,000, but because the buyers of those tickets added the $1 Power Play feature, the prize for each ticket quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was picked in the draw.
Those tickets were sold in these locations:
- Week’s Grocery, Barnes Street, Reidsville (Rockingham County)
- Olde Brunswick Store No. 2, East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island (Brunswick County)
- M&M Mart, North Main Street, Marion (McDowell County)
- Food Lion, East Parrish Drive, Benson (Johnston County)
- Brite Mart, North Main Street, Goldston (Chatham County)
- Linwood Family Mart, Linwood Road, Kings Mountain (Cleveland County)
The nine other tickets that won $50,000 each were sold in Raleigh, Durham, Emerald Isle, Indian Trail, Gibsonville, Winston-Salem, Lumberton and Haw River.
Winners of yesterday’s drawing have 180 days to claim their prize.
The 21 Powerball ticket sales in North Carolina have raised about $19 million for education this year.
