Lending a hand to a wounded warrior. Sinise Foundation to dedicate adapted house in Pittsboro.

The Gary Sinise Foundation will dedicate a new, adapted home for retired Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Frazier Saturday.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at 895 Golfers View Road, Pittsboro. (Sinise will not be at the ceremony.)
Frazier grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2005, serving seven years with three combat deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. In 2011, while on patrol in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan, Frazier stepped on an improvised explosive device. The blast took both of his legs and caused extensive damage to his right arm.
Frazier and his family will move into a new house that the Sinise Foundation has built through its RISE (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, which builds adapted homes for wounded veterans who have trouble performing normal tasks, and their families.
During his recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Frazier met his wife Monica, who worked there as a U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman. They were married in 2012 and Frazier retired from the Marines two months later. Shortly thereafter, their daughter Sophia was born. In 2016 their son Jamieson was born.
On his website, Sinise said he became more involved with helping veterans after the 9/11 attacks. “Having veterans in my own family, and having been involved with supporting our military veterans going back to the 70s, 80s and 90s, it was after that terrible day I decided to become much more active for our defenders however and wherever I could,” Sinise writes.
Sinise played Lt. Dan Taylor in the film “Forrest Gump.” His other film and television credits include “CSI: NY,” “Apollo 13” and “The Human Stain.”
