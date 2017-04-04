Highway Patrol probe reveals suspect fleeing Person deputies ran into SUV on U.S. 501

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has investigated the fatal accident on Monday in which a suspect fleeing Person County Sheriff’s deputies crashed and died.
The Person County Sheriff’s Office was actively pursuing a suspect driving a 2016 Kia SUV that was traveling south on U.S. 501 when the driver of the Kia traveled across the center line and struck a 2006 Nissan SUV in a head-on collision, said NC Highway Patrol spokesman Michael Baker.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the Kia succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The Nissan had been traveling north on U.S. 501 and its driver, Earl Bailey, 45, of Timberlake, was transported to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries.
Investigators were still attempting to identify the driver of the Kia SUV as of Tuesday.
