Here's how much people are using bike shares in Durham

The first batch of data about how well bike-share companies are doing in the Bull City has been released by the city.
It turns out people are actually using the shareable bikes to get around the city.
Last month, more than 10,000 trips were taken on one of the three bike-share services operating in the city.
It appears that February was the biggest month so far for bike share — possibly because the weather was better than the previous three months — as that month’s trips made up half of the 20,000 trips taken since November.
LimeBike, Spin and Ofo — the colorful bikes that have populated around central Durham — have been operating in the city since November. The three services, which altogether have put 1,050 bikes on the streets, are currently competing for market share in the Bull City. The Chinese company Ofo offering free rides since it started in the city, but typically a ride costs $1 per 30 minutes.
In total, more than 16,000 miles have been ridden on a bike share since the beginning of the year, the city said.
Around 1,800 people used a shareable bike for the first time in February.
The average trip length was 1.3 miles and the average duration of a trip was 18 minutes.
Electric-assisted bike might also be about to hit the streets of Durham. The city's transportation department recently shared they were testing out an e-bike from the company LimeBike.
The city of Charlotte, which is more than triple the size of Durham, also recently released some data on the usage of bike share. In January, the shareable bikes were ridden more than 17,000 miles and the average trip was 1.08 miles. There were around 1,700 bikes in operating in Charlotte.
