Boxcar Bar and Arcade opening in downtown Durham

Boxcar Bar + Arcade is coming to downtown Durham.
The popular Raleigh bar and arcade said it will open a Durham location in the late spring, according to a post on its website. The Durham location will be its third overall.
The bar will be opening in an old warehouse building at 619 Foster St., which is near the old Durham Athletic Park and other popular bars, such as Motorco, Fullsteam Brewery and Surf Club.
The original Boxcar Bar + Arcade opened in 2014 in the Warehouse District in downtown Raleigh. Boxcar opened its second location in Greensboro in 2016.
The Durham location will be the first of its bars to offer food, the company said, with a wood-fired pizza kitchen being installed in the old warehouse building.
The Durham building has over 10,000 square feet of space and will house over 80 arcade games, Boxcar said.
Bar and arcade combinations have become increasingly popular in recent years, with several popping up around the Triangle. Durham is already home to Social Games and Brews as well as the Quarter Horse Bar & Arcade in downtown.
