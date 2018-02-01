Downtown grocer Bulldega is moving. Here’s what it plans to do with more space.

Downtown grocer and corner store Bulldega is changing spaces.
After setting up shop at 104 City Plaza – across from City Hall and next to The Bagel bar – since 2016, the store is moving into the under-construction One City Center project.
Bulldega, which is run by Yvette West, is the only grocer currently located in the core of downtown Durham. The small store offers essential food items such as meats, canned foods, coffee, toilet paper and small snacks.
Bulldega hopes to make the move in the summer, West said.
One City Center, the 27-story condo and office tower, is scheduled to be completed later this year. The tower is mainly made up of condos, but some of the lower floors are reserved for office space and retail. WeWork, a co-working space provider, announced earlier this month that it would be taking up two floors at the building.
The Bulldega store will be located at the corner of Parrish and Corcoran streets and will open toward CCB Plaza.
The move will give Bulldega a lot more space than it currently has. The current store – which is located in a building owned by West and her husband – is 2,200 square feet, but the new location will have 3,800 square feet.
“We are growing and are doing well, and we discovered that we needed space to grow in,” West said. “We have a lot of plans we want to implement and we did not have the space.”
Those plans include adding a full kitchen, expanding fresh grocery and meat options and potentially developing an app that would allow the store to deliver items to the hundreds of residents that will live in One City Center.
West added the new kitchen wouldn’t be used to service a restaurant in Bulldega but rather help it create a larger variety of grab-and-go meals.
“We are not going to be a restaurant,” she said. “We are going to make a lot of items like grab-and-go stuff, like wings. If you’re throwing a party and want a bucket of wings, you can run down and pick it up.”
West said she and her husband haven’t decided what they will do with the former Bulldega space. She said they won’t begin considering options until they have a move-in date at One City Center.
