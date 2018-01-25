Downtown apartment developer plans big project for southwest Durham

The developer behind multiple downtown apartment buildings has filed plans for another large-scale apartment project in Durham.
Terwilliger Pappas – which built the Solis Ninth Street apartment building near Duke University’s East Campus – filed the plans with the Durham City-County Planning Department last month to build 343 apartment units off Southwest Durham Drive near the Patterson Place shopping center.
The plans, which would spread the apartments among 16 buildings and include three garages, are currently in the review process with the city.
The project is referred to as Solis Patterson Place in the plans. The buildings range from three to four stories, according to the submitted plans.
Never miss a local story.
Terwilliger Pappas is also behind the under-construction Solis Brightleaf project on West Main Street adjacent to Brightleaf Square. The 194-unit Brightleaf apartment complex — located on the former Howerton-Bryan Funeral Home site — is expected to be completed in late 2018.
Jeff Smith, executive vice president at Terwilliger Pappas’ Charlotte office, said that the project is still in the early planning stages, but he hopes ground could be broken by the summer.
The project only needs administrative approval from the planning department to move forward and wouldn’t need to go before the Durham Planning Commission or City Council.
It is unclear how much apartment units at Solis Patterson Place will rent for. At its Solis Ninth Street community near Duke – which is a more expensive place to live than Southwest Durham typically is – one-bedroom apartments begin at around $1,400 a month.
Solis Patterson Place will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as studio unit options, according to the plans.
Southwest Durham Drive, which is home to several apartment complexes, Patterson Place and a middle school, has seen a lot of development in recent time.
The University Ford and University Kia auto dealerships are nearing completion on the construction of their new home on the corner of U.S. 15-501 and Southwest Durham Drive.
University Ford is relocating from downtown to southwest Durham after it sold its downtown property to Capitol Broadcasting Co. for nearly $30 million.
Capitol Broadcasting, developer of the American Tobacco Campus, is looking to expand the ATC with the redevelopment of the former auto dealership property.
Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes
Comments