Struggling retailer Toys R Us closing some Triangle stores

Toys R Us, one of many high-profile retailers to file for bankruptcy last year, plans to shut down 180 stores across the U.S., including two of its stores in the Triangle.
The 180 stores scheduled to be shut down represent about a fifth of the chain’s total locations.
The toy store chain’s two Durham locations – located at 7001 Fayetteville Road and 3300 Westgate Dr. – are set to be part of the larger store closings, as well as a location in Asheville. The Fayetteville Road location is listed as a Babies R Us.
However, the store closings still need court approval, according to CNBC. Toys R Us plans to close to begin closing the stores in February through April.
"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Toys R Us Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Brandon said in a note to customers. "The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company."
Toys R Us has struggled in recent years with increased competition with online retailer Amazon, as well as Target and Walmart, which have also upped their online presence. The company has also been hurt by $5 billion in debt.
The company also plans to turn several of its locations into co-branded Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Zachery Eanes: 919-419-6684, @zeanes
