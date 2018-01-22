Raleigh made Amazon’s HQ2 shortlist. What about Durham and RTP?

More Videos 1:57 As North Carolina’s construction workers get older, community colleges new ones Pause 0:34 How to use LimeBike, one of the new bike-shares coming to Durham 1:43 BASF RTP employees are tagging and releasing monarchs who will join the mass migration of butterflies heading for Mexico. 0:50 Fighting for $15 an hour in Durham 2:04 Chairman of Prescient explains why his company chose downtown Durham for its headquarters 1:59 NC Gov. Roy Cooper to new company: 'We know why you came' to North Carolina 0:41 Watch the demolition of a 140-year downtown Durham fixture 0:54 Coworking space popularity growing 0:43 Watch: Zion Williamson commits to Duke 1:53 Zion Williamson explains Coach K’s unique pitch, the art of in-game highlight dunks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area. The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area. Research Triangle Regional Partnership

