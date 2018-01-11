Sam’s Club closing more than 60 stores, including one in the Triangle

Walmart said Thursday that it is closing more than 60 of its Sam’s Club stores across the U.S. – including its Morrisville location.

The company confirmed the closings in a statement on Twitter, and the Morrisville location was no longer listed on its website.

"After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition," the tweet read.

Around 10 of the Sam’s Club stores will only close temporarily, as Walmart converts them into regional distributional centers to aid the company’s e-commerce operations, according to the Associated Press.

The Morrisville store will be closing permanently in two weeks, according to a report by ABC 11. The Sam’s Club twitter account said that pharmacies at closing stores will be open for at least two more weeks.

Sam's Club membership fees will be refunded to customers affected by the closings, a Walmart official told Business Insider.

It was unclear how many employees were affected by the 63 store closings across the U.S., though Business Insider reported that each Sam’s Club warehouse employs around 175 people.

As of Thursday afternoon, Walmart had not filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) notification with the state of North Carolina. Under federal law, companies must file WARN notices when they make mass layoffs, close plants and change ownership.

Four Sam’s Club locations in the Triangle – two in Raleigh, one in Durham and another in Wake Forest – were still listed as open on the company’s website. Only one other North Carolina location – the Sam’s Club in Lumberton – was part of the national closings, according to Business Insider.

Earlier on Thursday, Walmart announced that it was boosting its starting hourly wage to $11 an hour and giving bonuses of up to $1,000 to employees based on seniority.