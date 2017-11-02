With this service, you’ll never have to wait to get your oil changed again

A Durham-based start-up is making changing your oil less of a hassle – and now it’s expanding nationwide.
Get Spiffy, which provides on-demand car washes and other services, announced Thursday that its environmentally-friendly mobile oil change service will now be available in all five of its markets: Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Dallas.
“We come and do the service right there so you don’t have to take time out of your busy day,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy founder and CEO.
A customer can order the service through an app available on Apple iOS and Android, and a technician will drive a Spiffy van to their home or office to fill the car with full-synthetic motor oil. The cost is $69 and also includes a new filter and multi-point inspection, with a premium option available for $99.
In its oil change process, Spiffy uses a vacuum with compressed air instead of a pump, which is cleaner and safer, Wingo said.
“It’s faster and more environmentally friendly because there’s no opportunity for the oil to spill,” he said. “It’s also better for engine.”
The company sells only synthetic oil, which lasts longer, and it recycles the used oil.
Spiffy began the service as a pilot program in February in the Triangle area and after receiving positive feedback from customers decided to expand.
Founded in 2014, the company’s offerings range from an exterior car wash for $19 to a comprehensive interior and exterior package starting at $249. About 65 percent of its customers come from deals it makes with office park managers to service vehicles at businesses while the employees are at work. Spiffy has also formed partnerships with rental car companies.
“One of nice things about oil changes is we have fleet customers that enjoy the combination of on-demand, wash and oil,” Wingo said.
The company currently has 130 employees with around 30 based out of its Durham headquarters on South Miami Boulevard.
In April, Spiffy completed a financing round valued at $7.54 million, exceeding its initial goal of $5 million. It aims to use the funding to expand into new markets, targeting metro areas with more than a million residents and sunny weather. This year it added two new locations, Los Angeles in February and Dallas in August.
But for now, Spiffy is focusing on successfully rolling out its oil service to all customers, Wingo noted.
“I think what we have gotten pretty good at is taking something people dread doing and making it super convenient,” he said.
