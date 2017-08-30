UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare to create mega medical system

UNC Health Care, the Triangle’s largest health care provider, is partnering with Charlotte-based Carolinas HealthCare to create one of the largest nonprofit healthcare networks and academic research centers in the nation, employing some 90,000 people and running more than 50 hospitals.
The state’s two largest hospital systems are forming a company to oversee their joint operations under a new corporate name. In an interview at The News & Observer’s offices on Wednesday, executives of the two companies said the partnership would give them the leverage to negotiate better deals with insurance companies and vendors, saving the hospitals millions of dollars. They also promise to increase access to health care in rural areas and provide their patients access to experimental treatments through their research programs.
The headquarters location and organizational structure would have to be worked out during negotiations in the coming months, then submitted for review by the Federal Trade Commission for a ruling on whether a health care organization of that scale would limit patients’ ability to choose doctors and hospitals, and whether it would inflate health care prices in the state.
“We think we have good answers to all the questions that will come,” said Bill Roper, CEO of the UNC Health System and dean of UNC’s medical school. “We’re not doing it to be against anybody or to compete with anybody.”
Roper will be the executive chairman of the board that will oversee the combined system. Gene Woods, the CEO of Carolinas HealthCare, will be the CEO of the new entity, which has yet to be named.
The “legacy” operations, as Roper referred to Carolinas HealthCare and UNC Health Care, would continue to exist within the new company, much as UNC Rex Healthcare has operated since being purchased by UNC in 2000 when it was called Rex Hospital.
Roper and Woods insisted the partnership is not a merger, in which both organizations pool their assests to create a new entity. But it brings many of the benefits of the merger without the legal burdens.
“This is like a marriage,” Roper said. “What I’m describing to you today is we just got engaged. The wedding is still several months away.”
Mega-mergers by powerful hospital networks have faced stiff scrutiny by regulators in other states, and Carolinas HealthCare is currently facing an unrelated anti-trust lawsuit from the N.C. Attorney General and U.S. Department of Justice; the suit alleges that the system’s insurance contracts discourage patients from using cheaper hospitals owned by competitors.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s office, in an emailed statement, was non-committal about the deal.
“The Attorney General’s office looks forward to receiving further information about this transaction and will be reviewing it closely to ensure that it benefits consumers.”
In terms of size alone, UNC Health Care employs about 30,000 people and owns or manages 12 hospitals across the state, while Carolinas HealthCare employs more than 65,000 and owns or manages 40 hospitals in North Carolina and South Carolina. Each employs thousands of doctors who refer patients internally to company specialists, labs, clinics and hospitals. Last year, UNC Health Care posted a record $3.6 billion in revenue and an operating income of $196.6 million; Carolina’s HealthCare posted revenue of $9.8 billion and operating income of $422 million.
Roper and Woods said they began talking about a partnership this summer and have been laying the groundwork for their proposal during the past week-and-a-half by emphasizing its benefits to North Carolina’s legislative leaders and other power brokers.
The boards of both health care systems unanimously approved the deal this week, clearing the way to formal negotiations on how to best combine their clinical, medical education and research resources. They expect to have the details worked out within six months and hope to have FTC approval next year.
Is bigger better?
Bob Seligson, CEO and Executive Vice President of the N.C. Medical Society, said the nation’s health care sector is in the midst of a hospital consolidation wave as the systems struggle with containing costs and treating those who can’t afford care.
“Everybody has to be futuristic and innovative in thinking how these changes will play out so they will be prepared,” Seligson said.
But Seligson said size alone is not a reliable measure of whether a health care partnership is successful.
“You can grow big, but it gets down to how good is the system in the location where the medicine is being provided.”
Both UNC and Carolinas HealthCare have been adding hospitals to their networks. UNC expanded its hospital network last year with the addition of Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro and Lenoir Memorial Hospital in Kinston, both of which entered management deals with UNC.
In 2012, Carolinas HealthCare entered into a management services agreement with nonprofit Cone Health in Greensboro; under that arrangement, five Cone Health executives became employees of Carolinas HealthCare. In the following year, the FTC granted approval for Cone Health to merge with Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, expanding Cone Health’s network to six hospitals, which are part of Carolinas HealthCare’s network.
Roper and Woods said hospital consolidation is a must in order to remain economically viable in a climate of rising health care costs, noting that North Carolina is contending with an opioid addiction crisis and a lack of adequate mental health care for those who need it.
The two CEOs said that rural areas, which have been plagued by a chronic shortage of doctors and dearth of services, will benefit from the partnership. Roper said that their combined resources will allow them to provide health care services “close to people in convenient locations, using not only physical facilities but technology,” such as the emerging field of telemedicine.
For instance, in areas where there’s a shortage of psychiatrists, a patient could see a primary care doctor and while there be connected remotely on a screen with a mental health specialist located elsewhere in the state. That patient would then be able to receive a prescription for their mental health needs before they left the appointment.
Roper and Woods also predict their combined negotiating leverage will translate to millions of dollars in savings on medical equipment, hospital beds and other costly items, which will trickle down to patients in the form of lower costs.
To allay concerns about the future of the state-owned UNC system, they said their union will preserve the independence of each partner’s board of directors, and will allow each to nominate members to the new company’s board of directors. And they also said that their proposal shouldn’t raise anti-competitive issues because each organization’s health care networks don’t overlap, so that their combined operations will not boost each partner’s market dominance and reduce competition in Charlotte or in the Triangle.
Ultimately, they say that in an era of health care consolidation, North Carolina will be better off with a single dominant player headquartered locally, than having homegrown organizations gobbled up by out-of-state corporations.
One of the outcomes of the union that is almost certain to raise concerns is insurance costs. By gaining negotiating leverage against health insurers, the new combined organization will be able to negotiate higher insurance payments for medical treatment, which would then raise medical costs and potentially increase the cost of health insurance. Doctors and hospitals are prohibited by federal anti-trust law from colluding with other providers to wrest better payments from insurers, but a hospital systems representing thousands of doctors and scores of hospitals can achieve the same result legally.
Roper said he anticipates those concerns but said the issue has more to do with sharing risk with insurers for managing the costs of insured patients. Roper said he called Brad Wilson, the outgoing CEO of the state’s largest health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, this week to give him advance notice ahead of Thursday’s announcement. Roper also called Patrick Conway, who is slated to become Blue Cross’s CEO in October.
“We’re not doing this to extract monopoly rents from Blue Cross and Blue Shield,” Roper said.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
UNC Health Care
Number of hospitals: 12
Number of acute care hospitals: 12 (6 owned, 6 managed)
Total annual revenue in 2016: $3.6 billion
Employees: 30,000
CEO: William Roper
Headquarters: Chapel Hill
Carolinas HealthCare System
Number of hospitals: 40
Number of acute care hospitals: 31 (12 owned, 19 managed)
Total annual revenue in 2016: $9.8 billion
Employees: 65,000
CEO: Gene Woods
Headquarters: Charlotte
