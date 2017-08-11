Lipstick and makeup maker to ‘Rev’ up jobs in Granville County

Global cosmetics company Revlon will expand its operations in Granville County after being approved for a $100,000 performance-based grant from the state of North Carolina.
Revlon – which makes products such as lipstick and nail polish – must invest $16.1 million and create 55 new full-time jobs in its Oxford manufacturing facility over the next three years to get the money.
The state grant also requires Granville County to add a yet-to-be-determined matching grant, which the Granville County commissioners have to approve.
The new jobs – announced Friday at an event attended by Gov. Roy Cooper – will add production capacity for the company’s Elizabeth Arden line of products.
“Any job increase is something that will come in and add value to lives and to the county,” said Harry Mills, director of the Granville County Economic Development Department. “And (the average salary) being above the annual wage for our community is huge. But also more important and significant is that Revlon has continued to invest and expand in Granville County, which shows their commitment to us.”
The median annual earnings in Granville County was $35,194 in 2014, according to the most recent report by N.C. Commerce Department. Salaries for the new Revlon jobs, which vary across positions, will average $37,679. The county has a low unemployment rate compared to many places in the state at 3.6 percent in June.
Revlon is the largest private employer in Granville County, where it currently has 1,300 workers, according to Mills.
Revlon describes the Oxford plant as its largest manufacturing plant in world.
“Our Revlon and Elizabeth Arden brands are growing globally and the plant expansion in Oxford will enable us to in-source production of fragrances and Elizabeth Arden skincare and color cosmetics to meet increased consumer demand,” said Alan Blake, Revlon’s chief supply chain officer.
To lure the expansion, the state offered a $100,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund, a discretionary program that allows the governor to respond quickly to competitive job-creation projects.
Mills added that the grant was necessary because Revlon was considering offers from several other locations, including Jacksonville, Florida, and Mexico.
